Thursday's Storms Wipe Out Power For Many Customers

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This morning, thousands of Oklahomans are waking up without power in the wake of last night's storms.

Line crews are actively working to get the power back on, however, due to the large number of outages, OG&E says they aren't able to estimate when it will be restored.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma says if there's no additional storm damage, power could be turned back on within the next couple of hours.

In light of yesterday's storms, a Red Cross shelter has been opened up at the First Baptist Church in Muskogee.

