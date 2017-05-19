Ardmore Coach Arrested For Soliciting Sex From A Minor - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Ardmore Coach Arrested For Soliciting Sex From A Minor

ARDMORE, Oklahoma -

An Ardmore High School coach has bonded out of jail after being arrested for allegedly asking a child for sex.

Virgil Harmon, Jr., was arrested, on solicitation of a minor by electronic device and indecent acts or proposals on a minor counts, after police found evidence of sexual contact or communication with a minor on a phone that was turned over to them.

The incident was reported to police by a parent.

Harmon, who coached football and girls basketball, appeared in court yesterday via teleconference and was released after posting $25,000 bond.

Until the investigation yields some answers, the Ardmore superintendent said, Harmon is banned from campus.

