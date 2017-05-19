Tinker Celebrates 75 Years This Weekend With Air Show - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Tinker Celebrates 75 Years This Weekend With Air Show

Posted: Updated:
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

There's a fair share of impressive aircrafts at Tinker Air Force Base, but the E-6 Mercury is responsible for what staff says is a vital strategic communication.

The Strategic Communications Wing 1 and Task Force 124 at Tinker is made up of about 1,200 Naval staff. Part of their duties include maintaining the E-6, an aircraft that has been on base for about 25 years.

The aircraft serves as a direct line of communication between top military staff and ballistic submarines. The jet also is capable of serving as a command post for the President to direct nuclear weapons.

The E-6 is just one of the aircraft that will be shown at this weekend's 75th Anniversary and Star Spangled Salute Air Show at Tinker AFB. The show runs Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 8 a.m. Flying acts begin at 11 a.m. The show is free but upgraded tickets are available to buy for the VIP experience.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.