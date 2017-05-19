Tinker Celebrates 75 Years This Weekend With Air Show

There's a fair share of impressive aircrafts at Tinker Air Force Base, but the E-6 Mercury is responsible for what staff says is a vital strategic communication.

The Strategic Communications Wing 1 and Task Force 124 at Tinker is made up of about 1,200 Naval staff. Part of their duties include maintaining the E-6, an aircraft that has been on base for about 25 years.

The aircraft serves as a direct line of communication between top military staff and ballistic submarines. The jet also is capable of serving as a command post for the President to direct nuclear weapons.

The E-6 is just one of the aircraft that will be shown at this weekend's 75th Anniversary and Star Spangled Salute Air Show at Tinker AFB. The show runs Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 8 a.m. Flying acts begin at 11 a.m. The show is free but upgraded tickets are available to buy for the VIP experience.