OKC Reminds Neighbors Of New Tornado Siren System

Oklahoma City wants to remind folks their tornado siren system has changed.

This is only the second storm season, the city has used the new system that breaks the city's 182 sirens into nine sectors.

Instead of sirens in the entire county going off, each sector can sound for a more pinpoint warning.

OKC's Emergency manager says the goal is for residents to not have any siren fatigue.

“It’s not important that you know what sector you live in, just that when you hear the siren you need to take shelter and get more information,” OKC Emergency Manager Frank Barnes said.

The move to go to the sectors is being applauded by smaller cities around Oklahoma City.

Moore Emergency managers say the old system meant confusion for their residents when sirens went off.