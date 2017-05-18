Tornado Touches Down In Jackson County, Near Duke

A tornado is confirmed to have touched down in a rural area to the south, southwest of Mangum, close to the town of Duke, Oklahoma.

The twister touched down just after 2 p.m. It was moving in a northeasterly direction, toward the towns of Mangum, Blair and Martha. So far there have been no reports of damage or injuries at this time.

Tennis ball, baseball and softball-sized hail has been reported with this storm.

Several storms are forming along the western and southwestern side of the state.

