Energy FC Overcomes Shaky Start To Advance In Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Energy FC overcame a shaky start to down a pesky USPL side Moreno Valley FC 5-1 at John Crain Field on the campus of the University of Oklahoma.

In the 8th minute, Moreno Valley took a 1-0 lead after a crossing pass was cleared to the left side of the field. The ball was collected by midfielder Edgar Gonzalez and was blasted home past Energy FC keeper C.J. Cochran.

Energy FC didn’t waste much time evening the score. In the 18th minute, Alex Dixon and Luis Martinez played a give-and-go near the top of the box. Dixon was able to power the shot through the Moreno Valley FC goalkeeper and it trickled over the line. The remainder of the first half was played in the Energy FC offensive zone, but no additional goals were scored.

The second half started in a similar fashion with Energy FC controlling the ball in their offensive end of the field. After Edgar Gonzalez was sent off on a red card in the 65th minute, Energy FC responded with four goals in the next six minutes of play.

Wojciech Wojcik came in the 58th minute of play and at the 63rd minute, he headed home a Richard Dixon service to give The Greens a 2-1 lead. Just 42 seconds of playing time later, Alex Dixon intercepted a pass back to the Moreno goaltender and scored his second of the night to increase the lead to 3-1.

The scoring continued in the 72nd minute when Andy Craven picked up his first as a member of Energy FC. Craven put home a pass into the box by Daniel Jackson. Just under two minutes later, Miguel Gonzalez picked up the rebound of an Andy Craven shot and blasted it past the Moreno Valley keeper.

Moreno Valley FC was assessed a total of five yellow cards and two red cards on the night.

Energy FC returns to action this Saturday in a full day of soccer at Taft Stadium. Starting at 11 a.m., the Energy FC U23s take on Houston FC. That is followed by two Police Athletic League (PAL) matches at 1 and 3 p.m. Energy FC takes the field at 7 p.m. against Orange County SC. The U23 match as well as the PAL matches are FREE to attend with the purchase of a match to Energy FC match against Orange County. Tickets are available by calling the Energy FC office at 235-KICK.

Energy FC’s next match in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is Wednesday, May 31 on the road against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

