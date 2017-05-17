Cassie's Healthy Brownies - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cassie's Healthy Brownies

Cassie's Healthy Brownies

  • 3 sweet potatoes, mashed
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 10 dates
  • 1 1/2 cup old fashioned oats
  • 1 cup almond meal
  • 1 cup cocoa powder
  • 5 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1 tablespoon chocolate extract

Frosting

  • 1/3 cup maple syrup
  • 5 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1/3 cup nut butter
  • 1/2 cup cocoa powder
  • 1 tablespoon chocolate extract
  • 2 squares dark chocolate
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Line a 10x13 baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. In a food processor or blender mix together the sweet potatoes, maple syrup and dates till smooth.
  4. Remove from the processor and place in a medium sized bowl. 
  5. Stir together the oats, almond meal, cocoa powder and oil.
  6. Add this to the wet ingredients and stir together.
  7. Spread the brownie batter onto the baking sheet and cook for 45 minutes.
  8. Remove from the oven and cool completely.
  9. While the brownies are baking make the frosting.
  10. In a medium sized saucepan gently simmer the syrup, oil, nut butter, cocoa powder and dark chocolate just until the dark chocolate is melted.
  11. Remove from the heat and add the chocolate extract.
  12. Once the brownies are cool pour the syrup over the top and spread to coat.
  13. Cut into squares and serve.

