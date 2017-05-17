Fallin Tours Elk City Tornado Damage - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Fallin Tours Elk City Tornado Damage

ELK CITY, Oklahoma -

Gov. Mary Fallin toured the damage left behind after a deadly tornado ravaged parts of Elk City on Tuesday.

Fallin arrived just before 1 p.m. She first to surveyed the damage from the air, then she landed and got a closer look on the ground.

“It was very obvious how much devastation has been in this community. It's remarkable that we didn't have more injuries, more loss of life,” Fallin said.

The Governor also met with several neighbors who suffered significant damage or lost their homes altogether.

“It never gets easy. It's never fun to see anyone that's lost [their] home. It's always devastating, heartbreaking when you see the magnitude of destruction. Where do I start? But the consoling part of this is seeing people here today neighbors helping neighbors,” said Fallin.

Fallin was joined on her tour by state and local officials and emergency responders. 

