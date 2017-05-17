Oklahoma Senate Approves Bill Allowing Sunday Alcohol Sales - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Senate Approves Bill Allowing Sunday Alcohol Sales

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Senate has approved legislation allowing retail package liquor stores to sell alcohol on Sunday on a county-option basis.

The Senate voted 26-14 for the bill on Wednesday and sent it to the House.

Oklahoma currently prohibits retail package liquor stores from selling alcohol on Sunday.

The measure by Republican Sen. Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma City would allow voters to decide on a county-by-county basis whether licensed liquor stores can sell alcohol on Sundays. If approved, package liquor stores could sell alcohol between noon and midnight on Sunday, beginning in 2018.

Retail package liquor stores had hoped Sunday sales would be part of an overhaul of Oklahoma's alcohol laws approved by voters last year, but the language didn't make it into that proposal.

