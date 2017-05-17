Tornado Victims Asked To report To City Hall

The Elk City Police Department is telling residents hit by Tuesday night's tornado it is not safe to return to their homes without an escort.

Residents affected by the storm are asked to report to City Hall this morning and a member of the Fire Department will escort you to your home.

Meanwhile, emergency services have also been interrupted by power outages and downed phone lines. Police say emergency calls have been forwarded to a cell phone. Residents can still call 911 for emergency assistance. However, officers ask residents to avoid calling that number for damage information.