Shelters Available For Tornado Victims

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers are setting up operations in Elk City to assist with residents displaced by the storm. A shelter is being opened at the First Baptist Church of Elk City to help affected residents.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Red Cross says they will send an emergency response vehicle and supplies on Wednesday.

"Our rapid response assessors are in Elk City and nearby storm-affected areas, and we are going to continue to follow the storms," said Disaster Relief Director, Sam Porter.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission was notified of about 3,000 outages in the storm-damaged area in Beckham County.

At least three tornadoes have been confirmed to have touched down in the storms so far, according to the National Weather Service.