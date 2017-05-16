Dodgers Homer Twice in 5-2 Victory Tuesday

Willie Calhoun and Max Muncy each homered in the Oklahoma City Dodgers’ 5-2 win against the Sacramento River Cats Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the Dodgers picked up a third straight win.

With the victory, the Dodgers also took a 2-0 lead in their four-game series against the River Cats as they homered for a fourth straight game. Oklahoma City has now hit seven home runs over the last four games and 44 total homers this season.

The Dodgers (20-17) also held an opponent to two or fewer runs for the 18th time this season.

The River Cats (15-23) took the game’s first lead in the first inning. Austin Slater hit a two-out single and Chris Marrero was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base for Carlos Moncrief. Moncrief lined a double to right field to bring home Slater for a 1-0 lead.

Dodgers Drew Maggi and O’Koyea Dickson connected on back-to-back one-out doubles to tie the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the inning. Alex Verdugo then hit a RBI groundout that allowed Dickson to score for a 2-1 Dodgers advantage.

Calhoun homered out to center field to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning for the Dodgers. The home run was his sixth of the season.

Muncy then led off the bottom of the sixth inning with his second homer of the season that dropped just beyond the wall in left-center field. Drew Maggi followed with a single, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Verdugo to give the Dodgers a 5-1 lead. Maggi finished a game-best 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Verdugo led all players with two RBI.

A sacrifice fly by Sacramento’s Chris Marrero cut the Dodgers’ lead to 5-2 in the eighth inning for the final run of the night.

Dodgers starting pitcher Fabio Castillo (2-2) was credited with the win, allowing one run and three hits over 6.0 innings. He did not issue a walk and recorded eight strikeouts as he retired 15 straight River Cats batters at one point.

Oklahoma City’s Madison Younginer pitched a scoreless and hitless ninth inning for his third save of the season.

Sacramento starting pitcher Dan Slania (0-5) was charged with the loss, allowing all five of the Dodgers’ runs and five hits. He issued one walk and recorded eight strikeouts.

The Dodgers continue their series against the Sacramento River Cats at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Tickets are available through the box office on S. Mickey Mantle Drive, by calling (405) 218-1000, or by ordering through okcdodgers.com.

Live coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com, or through the free iHeartRadio mobile app.

-Dodgers-