Tornado-Producing Storms Crossing Into Roger Mills, Beckham Counties

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
ROGER MILLS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Three rotating thunderstorms, at least one of which that produced a large wedge-shaped tornado in Texas, are about to cross into western Oklahoma, Tuesday evening.

Residents in several western Oklahoma counties are being advised to stay weather aware and take tornado precautions as these storms approach.

Initially, a tornado signature was detected just south of the town of Erick, Oklahoma, with a debris pattern visible on radar. An official touchdown has not yet been confirmed. Another tornado touched down southeast of Sayre around 8:45 p.m. These two storms continued their advance eastward, where more, larger tornadoes are believed to have been produced.

Damage has been reported four miles to the southeast of Elk City, as well as an unconfirmed number of injuries. Damage has also been reported near town of Carter, Oklahoma, with downed power poles and debris on the roads. 

At least three tornadoes have been confirmed to have touched down in the storms so far, according to the National Weather Service.

Stay with News 9, we’ll keep you advised! 

