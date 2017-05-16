NW OKC Home Shot Multiple Times, 4 Children, Mom Inside

Police are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting in the 1000 block of Flamingo Avenue in Northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Officers say four children were inside the house at the time and had to take cover when shots were fired around 3:00 p.m.

Ashton Laster, a neighbor, said she heard the chaos.

“It was almost like a machine gun, or if there was two shooters at least,” she said.

While police reports approximate eight to 10 shots fired, Ashton believes she heard more.

“Maybe even 14 to 20 combined,” she said.

The home is covered in bullet holes. The night of the shooting, Ashton said the street was filled with police officers. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Ashton is concerned for the safety of her own family. She said she frequently hears shooting in the area.

After over a decade of living on that street, she’s thinking about moving for the sake of her two young children.

Police said the description of the two suspects are vague. They are looking for two young males, possibly minors.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Crime Stoppers (405) 235-7300 or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.