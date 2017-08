One person is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot earlier Tuesday near S 17th and Alabama in Chickasha.

Police say Christian Ledford, 18, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting does not appear to be random, according to police. They do not have a suspect description and do not know what led up to the shooting.

Residents near the area took to the Chickasha Police Facebook page to comment they saw a male victim being treated and talking with police.

