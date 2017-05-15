Your 2 Cents: Pres. Trump Made Right Decision To Fire FBI Director

I believe FBI Director James Comey compromised the public's confidence in the FBI and had to be replaced.

That's what President Trump is doing and here's what you have to say about it:

Carol from Stillwater first, "After the hearing comments Comey made, Trump had no choice. FBI Director not supposed to have political bias."

Michele in Chandler disagrees, "Pretty crafty to fire the FBI Director who is investigating your campaign/Russia ties."

Mary from Tuttle, "Trump wanted the investigation to stop so he fired Comey. That's attempted obstruction of justice. That's what cost Nixon the presidency."

But Jenna from Edmond argues, "Firing Comey will have no impact on the Russia Investigation. He wasn't on the investigative team..."

Ann in Del City writes, "I'm surprised Comey lasted this long. I worked for the federal government from LBJ up to Clinton and with every changing of the guard most new Presidents brought in their own people."

David says, "Comey's firing marks the beginning of the end for Trump. Just watch..."

Finally, Sheila says, "Draining the Swamp, I support President Trump, he is doing a great job."

