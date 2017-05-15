Oklahoma's Gasoline Average Second Lowest In The Nation

Oklahoma’s gasoline price average is the second-lowest in the nation for the third straight week, according to AAA.

At $2.07 per gallon of self-serve regular, the state average is 27 cents below the nation’s average of $2.34 and trails only behind South Carolina’s $2.01.

AAA also reported Oklahoma’s average gas price per gallon is down 12 cents since April.

Oklahoma City’s average gas price per gallon is $2.05, down 15 cents since April.

Tulsa’s average gas price per gallon is $2.00, down 16 cents since April.

The national average is $2.34, down 7 cents since April.

In the coming weeks, the onset of summer travel is likely to increase demand which might help dip into high gasoline stocks. However, AAA said it may not be enough demand to increase prices significantly.