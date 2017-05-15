Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: May 14, 2017

This week on the Blitz, ESPN Thunder beat writer Royce Young and UFC fighter and former OSU wrestler Johny Hendricks join Dean Blevins and John Holcomb in the studio.

- ESPN Thunder beat writer Royce Young visits the studio.

- OU's Lincoln Riley gets a 3-year extension. OSU adds Western Illinois to the schedule.

- UFC fighter, former OSU national champion, and former Edmond Memorial wrestler Johny Hendricks sits down with News 9's Lee Benson.

- Play The Percentages