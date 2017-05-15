Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: May 14, 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: May 14, 2017

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Blitz, ESPN Thunder beat writer Royce Young and UFC fighter and former OSU wrestler Johny Hendricks join Dean Blevins and John Holcomb in the studio.

- ESPN Thunder beat writer Royce Young visits the studio.

- OU's Lincoln Riley gets a 3-year extension. OSU adds Western Illinois to the schedule.

- UFC fighter, former OSU national champion, and former Edmond Memorial wrestler Johny Hendricks sits down with News 9's Lee Benson.

- Play The Percentages

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.