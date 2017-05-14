Police Searched For Suspect After Short Chase

Oklahoma City police were searching for a motorcyclist after the driver led officers on a short chase.

Oklahoma City police first pursued the motorcycle after it would not stop for an attempted traffic stop. Nichols Hills police took over the pursuit but called off the chase after the motorcycle reentered Oklahoma City limits, a police spokesman said.

The chase ended near Wilshire Boulevard and Classen Boulevard. Police were patrolling the area for the motorcyclist, who officers thought was on foot.

The search was called off shortly after Air One searched the area Sunday night.

