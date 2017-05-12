Van Involved In Crash In NE OKC, Multiple Injuries Reported

Multiple ambulances have been requested at the scene of a rollover crash involving a van in northeast Oklahoma City, Friday evening.

Six EMSA units were requested due to the two-vehicle crash involving a green pickup and a 16-passenger van, near NE 11th St. and N. Kate Ave., just to the east of N. Lottie Ave.

According to the Oklahoma Police Department, seven people were transported to local hospitals including one in critical condition. There were a total of 18 people involved in the crash, 15 in the van and three in the truck. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

A 6th @EMSAOK unit has been requested by @OKCFD at NE 11 / Kate. Numerous critical patients. 6:08 pm — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 12, 2017

That's the yield sign the driver of the truck didn't obey, according to bystanders. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/Cc15jtTvjU — Grant Hermes News 9 (@GrantHermesKWTV) May 12, 2017