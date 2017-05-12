Tinker AFB Airmen Intervene In Woman's Suicide Attempt

A handful of Tinker Airmen are being called heroes by Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes, after they stopped a woman from committing suicide, Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Justin Phelps was one of three Airmen who saw the distraught woman peering over the edge of the I-40 overpass at Air Depot Road. The Airmen put themselves at great physical risk by running onto the overpass amongst busy I-40 traffic.

They were able to coax the woman—one of the Airmen tells News 9 is a Nurse—to safety.

“It was a community responding to someone in need,” Justin Phelps said.