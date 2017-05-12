Warm Mother's Day Weekend

Skies will continue to clear Friday night and the wind will subside. Temperatures drop to the low 50's overnight so it's going to be a cool start to Saturday.
The weekend is looking beautiful with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. We're looking for the upper 70's Saturday and upper 80's by Mother's Day.
Monday looks quiet for most with rain chances in far western OK. Central OK has a threat of severe storms by Tuesday.
