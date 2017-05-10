Suspect On Foot After Brief Chase With Police In NW OKC

Authorities are searching for an alleged car thief, who led police on a brief pursuit before ditching the vehicle and taking off on foot near NW 63rd St. and N. Meridian Ave., Wednesday afternoon.

The chase started near NW 63rd and then west on Northwest Expressway before the suspect turned onto Meridian and ditched the vehicle, an older-model red and black Chevy pickup, in the parking lot of the Church of the Nazarene. A description has not been released at this time.

A K9 unit has been called in to assist in the search.

