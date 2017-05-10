Energy FC Swaps Forwards With FC Cincinnati

Energy FC has acquired midfielder Andy Craven from FC Cincinnati in exchange for forward Danni König, Head Coach Jimmy Nielsen announced today.

Craven split time last season between Seattle Sounders FC 2 and Energy FC. He appeared in nine matches for Energy FC and played 588 minutes. Prior to being transferred to Energy FC from Seattle, he played in 16 matches with S2, scored three goals and added two assists. He signed with FC Cincinnati during the offseason. He’s appeared in three games with FC Cincinnati. Craven has served one match of a four-match suspension for an incident in FC Cincinnati’s 1-0 loss to Bethlehem Steel FC on April 29. He is eligible to play in USL competition beginning June 3 when Energy FC visits Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. He is eligible to play in any Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches that Energy FC plays.

The 25-year-old Craven played parts of two seasons with the Seattle Sounders organization, earning a call up to the first team three times. Prior to turning pro, he played two collegiate seasons with the College of Charleston and two seasons with the University of North Carolina. During his final season with UNC, he scored 15 goals in 22 matches, was a First Team All American and a finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy awarded annually to the top soccer player in the country.

König played in 58 games over two-plus seasons with Energy FC. He leaves the team as the top scorer in franchise history with 25 goals and 58 points. His best season was the 2015 campaign when he scored 21 goals, good for second in the league behind USL Golden Boot winner Matt Fondy from Louisville City FC.

“First, thanks to Danni for his hard work during his time in Oklahoma City,” said Nielsen. “He’s been a part of Energy FC’s efforts both on and off the pitch. I wish him the best of luck in Cincinnati.”

Nielsen continued, “I’m excited to have Andy back on our roster. From the first time I saw him play, he’s a player that caught my eye. I know he’s hungry to be back in OKC and play to the level that we know he can play.”

Energy FC return to action this Saturday on the road against Omar Bravo and the rest of the Phoenix Rising FC team. Kickoff is 9:30 p.m. CT. The match can be seen locally on News9 Plus.