OK Legislators Respond To Trump's Firing Of Comey

The firing of FBI Director James Comey by President Donald Trump yesterday sent ripples throughout Washington and the nation. The White House's reasoning for Comey's dismissal lies with Comey's handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

Many, however, are questioning the move and the timing. Comey was in the middle of leading the FBI investigation into the effect of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion of people within the Trump campaign.

In response, Oklahoma's legislators offered responses.

Sen. James Lankford

James Comey had an incredibly difficult job in his role as FBI Director and I am grateful for his service. The issues that our law enforcement, intelligence community, and congressional committees deal with each day are very sensitive and have life or death implications. Director Comey has been the public face representing thousands of committed law enforcement officers and civil servants within the intelligence community. In the days ahead, the American people need clarity and deserve an explanation for his immediate firing. It is unfortunate that over the past year the Director had lost the trust of so many people on both sides of the aisle. It is now important that the Senate confirm the next FBI Director with a thorough and fair process.

Sen. Jim Inhofe

I respect the recommendation of attorney general Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General. The FBI is integral to the protection and safety of our nation and it's imperative for Americans to trust its leader. I look forward to the Trump administration's pick to head this important law enforcement agency.

Rep. Steve Russell

Director Comey has provided this nation a lifetime of dedicated service. The fact that he has angered all sides of the political spectrum speaks to his independent nature as a law enforcer. All things considered, he serves at the pleasure of the President who has the burden and responsibility to restore trust amidst counterproductive volatility. Even so, I think history will judge him kindly.

The search for the next head of the FBI starts immediately.