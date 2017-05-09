Educators Frantic As Lawmakers Bring Budget Deal To The Wire

As the back-and-forth continues over the budget at the capitol, educators continue to worry about the disastrous results schools could face if a deal is not reached soon.

The Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Aurora Lora sets it straight for lawmakers. If there is no budget deal, it will "devastate public education." Lora will be forced to cut $10 million from her budget. That means layoffs at the central office, increased class sizes, and cutting contracts.

At the Capitol, lawmakers are looking to avoid more cuts by trying to fill a $900 million budget hole. Democrats want to raise the gross production tax among other items. Republicans want to tax some services, tobacco, and fuel.

Lora says to them, "We don’t care where the money comes from. We just need funding to run our schools."