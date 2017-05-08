My 2 Cents: Russell Westbrook Calls Oklahoma City 'Home' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Russell Westbrook Calls Oklahoma City 'Home'

Posted: Updated:

About a year ago, I made the mistake of assuming I knew how a 27-year-old superstar from the big city truly felt about Oklahoma City.

I told you almost exactly a year ago, I didn't know for sure but from everything I'd seen and heard, Kevin Durant would stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That's why I'd caution people about the latest Russell Westbrook commercial for luggage company Tumi, shot around downtown OKC, giving a false sense of confidence about  #0's future here.

I've heard people already today clinging to this commercial as evidence that Russell Westbrook will sign a mega-contract with the Thunder this summer.

Durant showered the love on Oklahoma City too before slipping out of town for the West Coast.  

I THINK Russell is different than KD, seems to have more of the fighter's mentality that reflects the historic character of Oklahoma City, but I don't know that.

Also seems like the kind of non-conformist who would relish the chance to shut up the pundits who've misjudged him since the Thunder picked him fourth in the NBA   

By July, we should know if Russell is here to stay, it would be fitting if he announced he's staying on the Fourth of July. Remember last year?
--
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.  
 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.