My 2 Cents: Russell Westbrook Calls Oklahoma City 'Home'

About a year ago, I made the mistake of assuming I knew how a 27-year-old superstar from the big city truly felt about Oklahoma City.

I told you almost exactly a year ago, I didn't know for sure but from everything I'd seen and heard, Kevin Durant would stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That's why I'd caution people about the latest Russell Westbrook commercial for luggage company Tumi, shot around downtown OKC, giving a false sense of confidence about #0's future here.

I've heard people already today clinging to this commercial as evidence that Russell Westbrook will sign a mega-contract with the Thunder this summer.

Durant showered the love on Oklahoma City too before slipping out of town for the West Coast.

I THINK Russell is different than KD, seems to have more of the fighter's mentality that reflects the historic character of Oklahoma City, but I don't know that.

Also seems like the kind of non-conformist who would relish the chance to shut up the pundits who've misjudged him since the Thunder picked him fourth in the NBA

By July, we should know if Russell is here to stay, it would be fitting if he announced he's staying on the Fourth of July. Remember last year?

--

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.

