Perry School Board Accepts Superintendent Resignation

The Perry School Board voted to accept the resignation of the district's superintendent Monday night.

The school board approved and accepted the resignation agreement regarding Superintendent Scott Chenoweth's employment with the Perry School District.

The agreement includes a provision stating neither Chenoweth nor the Perry Public School District will make statements regarding the situation, according to Ally Glavas, a Candor Public Relation representative.

The district recently hired Candor, an Oklahoma City based public relations firm, at $200 an hour to help manage the situation stemming from a child sex crimes investigation.

Arnold Cowen, a former teacher's aide, first opened the district up to scrutiny when elementary students came forward claiming he fondled them in the classroom. Cowen is charged with 22 felony child sex crimes in Noble County.

Teacher Jeffrey Sullins and Principal Kenda Miller are also charged with failure to report the alleged abuse. Chenoweth has not been implicated in the crime, to date.

However, the board first took action against Chenoweth. He was suspended with pay at the onset of the investigation in early February.

After several months, and several meetings later, the board approved and accepted his resignation. Under the agreement, he will receive a one-time payment of $76,042. He is also guaranteed a legal defense at the district's expense.

The board also accepted a handful of resignations from faculty.

News 9 obtained letters indicating 16 people have resigned since the investigation began including an elementary secretary, assistant principal, and several teachers. One teacher indicated there was a "huge lapse in leadership" and "the community has been fouled."

Not all of the teacher resignations are related to the case. Some cited personal reasons for their departures and others did not specify.

The victims' families were focused on Chenoweth during Monday's meeting cheered at the conclusion.

"It is about time," one remarked.

"Every vampire needs a keeper. Now that we've taken care of the vampire it's time to bring all of his keepers to justice," said the attorney representing several of the victims' families, Cameron Spradling.