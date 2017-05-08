Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: May 7, 2017

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb talk the future of OSU athletics, speak with OU basketball coach Lon Kruger, and sit down with Christopher Hunt, the director of a new documentary focusing on former OSU basketball coach Eddie Sutton.

- Oklahoma State named Chad Weiberg Deputy Director of Athletics earlier this week.

- OU basketball coach Lon Kruger visits the studio.

- Christopher Hunt sits down to speak about his documentary on former OSU basketball coach Eddie Sutton.

- Play The Percentages