2017 Oklahoma Letter Carriers’ Food Drive - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

2017 Oklahoma Letter Carriers’ Food Drive

Posted: Updated:
More than 195 post offices in Oklahoma are participating in this year’s drive that takes place Saturday, May 13. More than 195 post offices in Oklahoma are participating in this year’s drive that takes place Saturday, May 13.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Letter Carriers’ Food Drive is held nationwide in hopes to help “Stamp Out Hunger.”

More than 195 post offices in Oklahoma are participating in this year’s drive that takes place Saturday, May 13.

All donations will benefit the Regional Food Bank and agencies across the state.

According to officials, over the last four years, the number of clients served each week has increased by 40-percent. And the majority of those served by the food bank are children, seniors living on fixed incomes, and working families.

Officials say, “Donations are needed now more than ever.”

So, what can you do to help? Just fill a plastic bag with canned goods and leave it by the mailbox the morning of Saturday, May 13. Letter carriers collect the bags on their regular mail routes and turn them over to the Regional Food Bank volunteers.

Plastic bags will be distributed by letter carriers across the metro and Central and Western Oklahoma the week of May 8.

The most needed items include canned meats, meat-based soups, canned fruits, canned vegetable, peanut butter, and rice and beans.

You can also make donations at Oklahoma City fire stations and participating post officers.

Monetary donations can also be made online at feedinghope.org, or by calling 405-600-3136.

The following cities are participating in the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive:

Ada, Aline, Allen, Altus, Alva, Amber, Ames, Anadarko, Apache, Arapaho, Arcadia, Ardmore, Asher, Atoka, Atwood, Balko, Beaver, Bennington, Bethany, Bethel Acres, Binger, Bison, Blackwell, Blanchard, Bokchito, Braman, Buffalo, Butler, Burns Flat, Cache, Caddo, Calera, Calumet, Calvin, Canute, Carnegie, Carney, Carrier, Cashion, Cement, Central High, Chandler, Chattanooga, Cherokee, Cheyenne, Chickasha, Choctaw, Cleveland, Clinton, Colbert, Comanche, Cordell, Crawford, Crescent, Cushing, Custer City, Cyril, Davis, Dill City, Dover, Duncan, Durant, Durham, Edmond, El Reno, Elgin, Elk City, Enid, Erick, Fletcher, Forgan, Fort Sill, Fort Supply, Foss, Frederick, Gate, Geronimo, Glencoe, Goltry, Goodwell, Gould, Gracemont, Grandfield, Granite, Guthrie, Guymon, Healdton, Helena, Hennessey, Hinton, Hobart, Holdenville, Hollis, Hominy, Hooker, Indiahoma, Jet, Jones, Kingfisher, Kingston, Konawa, Laverne, Lawton,  Lexington, Lindsay, Lone Grove, Loyal, Luther, Madill, Mangum, Mannsville, Marietta, Marlow, Maud, May, Maysville, McLoud, Mead, Medford, Meeker, Midwest City, Milburn, Minco, Moore, Mooreland, Mustang, Nardin, Nash, Newalla, Newcastle, Ninnekah, Noble, Norman, Oakland, Okarche, Okeene, Okemah, Oklahoma City, Pauls Valley, Pawnee, Perkins, Perry, Pink, Ponca City, Prague, Purcell, Reydon, Ringling, Rush Springs, Sasakwa, Sayre, Seiling, Seminole, Shattuck, Shawnee, Slaughterville, Snyder, Sparks, Spencer, Springer, Stillwater, Stratford, Stroud, Sulphur, Sweetwater, Taloga, Tecumseh, Temple, Texola, Tishomingo, Tonkawa, Tuttle, Tuttle, Union City, Vici, Village, Walters, Warr Acres, Washington, Watonga, Waukomis, Waurika, Weatherford, Weeleetka, Wellston, Wetumka, Wewoka, Wilson, Woodward, Wright City, Wynnewood, Yale and Yukon.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.