2017 Oklahoma Letter Carriers’ Food Drive

More than 195 post offices in Oklahoma are participating in this year’s drive that takes place Saturday, May 13.

The Letter Carriers’ Food Drive is held nationwide in hopes to help “Stamp Out Hunger.”

More than 195 post offices in Oklahoma are participating in this year’s drive that takes place Saturday, May 13.

All donations will benefit the Regional Food Bank and agencies across the state.

According to officials, over the last four years, the number of clients served each week has increased by 40-percent. And the majority of those served by the food bank are children, seniors living on fixed incomes, and working families.

Officials say, “Donations are needed now more than ever.”

So, what can you do to help? Just fill a plastic bag with canned goods and leave it by the mailbox the morning of Saturday, May 13. Letter carriers collect the bags on their regular mail routes and turn them over to the Regional Food Bank volunteers.

Plastic bags will be distributed by letter carriers across the metro and Central and Western Oklahoma the week of May 8.

The most needed items include canned meats, meat-based soups, canned fruits, canned vegetable, peanut butter, and rice and beans.

You can also make donations at Oklahoma City fire stations and participating post officers.

Monetary donations can also be made online at feedinghope.org, or by calling 405-600-3136.

The following cities are participating in the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive:

Ada, Aline, Allen, Altus, Alva, Amber, Ames, Anadarko, Apache, Arapaho, Arcadia, Ardmore, Asher, Atoka, Atwood, Balko, Beaver, Bennington, Bethany, Bethel Acres, Binger, Bison, Blackwell, Blanchard, Bokchito, Braman, Buffalo, Butler, Burns Flat, Cache, Caddo, Calera, Calumet, Calvin, Canute, Carnegie, Carney, Carrier, Cashion, Cement, Central High, Chandler, Chattanooga, Cherokee, Cheyenne, Chickasha, Choctaw, Cleveland, Clinton, Colbert, Comanche, Cordell, Crawford, Crescent, Cushing, Custer City, Cyril, Davis, Dill City, Dover, Duncan, Durant, Durham, Edmond, El Reno, Elgin, Elk City, Enid, Erick, Fletcher, Forgan, Fort Sill, Fort Supply, Foss, Frederick, Gate, Geronimo, Glencoe, Goltry, Goodwell, Gould, Gracemont, Grandfield, Granite, Guthrie, Guymon, Healdton, Helena, Hennessey, Hinton, Hobart, Holdenville, Hollis, Hominy, Hooker, Indiahoma, Jet, Jones, Kingfisher, Kingston, Konawa, Laverne, Lawton, Lexington, Lindsay, Lone Grove, Loyal, Luther, Madill, Mangum, Mannsville, Marietta, Marlow, Maud, May, Maysville, McLoud, Mead, Medford, Meeker, Midwest City, Milburn, Minco, Moore, Mooreland, Mustang, Nardin, Nash, Newalla, Newcastle, Ninnekah, Noble, Norman, Oakland, Okarche, Okeene, Okemah, Oklahoma City, Pauls Valley, Pawnee, Perkins, Perry, Pink, Ponca City, Prague, Purcell, Reydon, Ringling, Rush Springs, Sasakwa, Sayre, Seiling, Seminole, Shattuck, Shawnee, Slaughterville, Snyder, Sparks, Spencer, Springer, Stillwater, Stratford, Stroud, Sulphur, Sweetwater, Taloga, Tecumseh, Temple, Texola, Tishomingo, Tonkawa, Tuttle, Tuttle, Union City, Vici, Village, Walters, Warr Acres, Washington, Watonga, Waukomis, Waurika, Weatherford, Weeleetka, Wellston, Wetumka, Wewoka, Wilson, Woodward, Wright City, Wynnewood, Yale and Yukon.