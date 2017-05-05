Warmer Temperatures For Oklahoma This Weekend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Warmer Temperatures For Oklahoma This Weekend

After a beautiful afternoon across the state, we're looking at no weather complaints this evening. Skies will continue to stay clear under light winds as temperatures fall through the 60's. By Saturday morning, low temperatures will be in the upper 40's to mid 50's. 

After back-to-back weekends of clouds, wind and chilly temperatures,  Mother Nature is giving back with sunshine, south breezes & warmer temperatures. Saturday we'll stick with the abundant sunshine as a south breeze 10-15 mph picks up during the afternoon. Highs top out in the lower 80's with comfortable humidity.  Sunday will be much of the same but those south winds will pick up just a little with highs in the middle 80's. 

Looking ahead, our nice quiet weather will continue into early next week. Storm chances are likely for late Wednesday into Thursday, along with some cooler weather. 

Have a great Friday evening! 

Stay with News 9 we'll keep you advised. 

