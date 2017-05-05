Child Porn Found On OKC Man's Computer; Investigation Ongoing

Robert Apgar, currently in jail on drug charges, is now under federal investigation. This after disturbing images were discovered on a computer he had access to while living with his mother.

According to a search warrant filed in federal court May 2nd, agents searched a SE Oklahoma City home more than a year ago and seized the computer. At that time, agents reportedly found images of child pornography.

Agents asked the Microsoft Corporation for access to a Skype account set up to the suspect's name.

Apgar,33, is currently in jail on a drug conviction out of Canadian County. He is also being investigated for emailing the FBI a bogus anonymous tip, claiming his ex-wife was going to blow up the Grady County Courthouse. The FBI tracked down that email to the home of Apgar's mother.

“He just doesn't think before he does things,” said Patricia Jaques.