Silver Alert Issued For Missing Latimer County Woman

The Latimer County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for a missing 73-year-old woman.

Carole Kirkpatrick was last seen in the 400 block of Northwest 4th Wilburton on Friday.

Kirkpatrick is believed to be driving a white 4-door 2009 Saturn Outlook SUV with the license plate: OK BOG737.

Anyone will any information about Kirkpatrick's location should call 911.