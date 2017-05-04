Car Crashes Into Power Pole In NW OKC

Residents are without power after a car crashes into a power pole at NW Expressway and Villa in OKC.

Residents in NW OKC are left without power after a car crashes into a power pole Thursday evening.

According to police, the crash occurred at NW Expressway and Villa.

A car hit this power poll and has knocked out electricity to the area near NW Expwy and Villa. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/Adhl3Xdgqv — Grant Hermes News 9 (@GrantHermesKWTV) May 5, 2017

Also according to reports, parts of Penn Square Mall are without power.

@tzeeck Vehicle hit a guy wire, toppling poles and lines. Crews on site now. All should be back on no later than 10 pm tonight. — OG&E (@OGandE) May 5, 2017

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

News 9 is sending a crew to the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.