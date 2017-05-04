Police Investigating Double Shooting At Metro Convenience Store

The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after a double shooting at a metro convenience store Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred around 6:50 p.m., at the Circle K located across Reno from Bass Pro Shops. The target, a red Dodge Neon, was riddled with bullet holes at the scene.

EMSA transported two victims in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the hospital.

Officers are working to gather information about the suspects' descriptions. At this time, they say they are searching for two black males in a white SUV, possibly a Yukon.