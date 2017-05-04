Officials Investigating After Photo, Video Shows Roaches In Guthrie HS Kitchen

A video of a pack of cockroaches scurrying along a wall of the Guthrie High School kitchen Thursday, spurred quick action from the district’s superintendent.

A student sent the video and a photo of the cockroaches via Facebook Messenger to News 9 early Thursday afternoon. The student who shot the video with his cellphone said he had been doing dishes in the kitchen because he’d recently gotten in trouble.

By late Thursday afternoon, officials with Guthrie Public Schools was notified of the video and Superintendent Dr. Mike Simpson released the following statement: