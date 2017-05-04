Dodgers Snap Losing Skid In Front Of Sellout Crowd

The Oklahoma City Dodgers built an early six-run lead and held the Colorado Springs Sky Sox to three hits in a 6-2 win Thursday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers snapped a four-game losing skid, their longest of the season, in front of a season-high, sellout crowd of 10,279 on a Field Trip Day.

Dodgers starting pitcher Fabio Castillo (1-1) held the Sky Sox to one run and two hits over a season-high 5.0 innings, walking one and recording a season-high eight strikeouts in his first win with Oklahoma City. His eight strikeouts marked his highest single-game total since also recording eight strikeouts April 18, 2016 while with the Double-A San Antonio Missions.

Oklahoma City pitchers Adam Liberatore, Steve Geltz and Brandon Morrow combined to hold the Sky Sox to one run and one hit over the final four frames.

The Dodgers’ offense quickly took the lead in the first inning.

Second baseman Willie Calhoun tripled to left-center field, then scored on a sacrifice fly by first baseman O’Koyea Dickson by beating the throw home from center field to put the Dodgers in front, 1-0.

In the second inning, Dodgers left fielder Alex Verdugo was hit by a pitch from Hiram Burgos to lead off for Oklahoma City in the bottom of the second inning. He advanced to third base on a single by Darnell Sweeney, then scored on a wild pitch by Burgos to extend the Dodgers to a 2-0 lead.

The Dodgers (13-13) added four more runs in the third inning.

With one out, right fielder Trayce Thompson singled and Calhoun followed with a double. Brett Eibner later drew a two-out walk to load the bases before Verdugo singled up the middle to drive in two runs for the Dodgers. Sweeney followed with a RBI single. Verdugo also scored on the play due to a Colorado Springs fielding error to put the Dodgers in front, 6-0.

First baseman Garrett Cooper collected the first hit, and run, for the Sky Sox Thursday with a home run out to left field and onto the Budweiser Deck in the fourth inning to make the score, 6-1.

The Sky Sox (15-8) added a run in the eighth inning on a RBI triple by Kyle Wren to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 6-2.

Colorado Springs’ three hits were the fewest allowed by the Dodgers since holding Memphis to two hits April 24 in Oklahoma City.

Thursday marked the first win in the four-game series for Oklahoma City. Colorado Springs now leads the series, 2-1.

The Dodgers and Sky Sox wrap up their series on Viva Los OKC Dodgers Night at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.