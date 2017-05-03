OKCPS Students Write Bill For Arts Funding

Jillian Buxton with Generation Citizen says, "when you’re passionate about something, when you think something needs to happen, you need to fight for it."

In response to state budget cuts impacting arts programs in the Oklahoma City Public School district, students are taking action.

With the help of a national non-profit called Generation Citizen, the students are reaching out to lawmakers at the state Capitol and working to write a bill to increase arts program funding.

“What Generation Citizen does is it says when you’re passionate about something, when you think something needs to happen, you need to fight for it,” said Jillian Buxton with Generation Citizen.

Senior Rachel Gildroy participates in dance classes at Southeast High School. “I feel like it’s a very big part of my life,” she said. “It’s something to get away from all the stress and it really helps me come to school.”

Senior Joseph Al-Batati takes part in several different extra-curricular activities. “You never know what you’re going to be interest in, so you put yourself out there and you find out you like it or you find out you don’t like it,” he said.

The students are hoping to share their passion for the arts with lawmakers and find a better way to fund those kinds of programs.

What happens with their bill will depend on support from lawmakers. But in the meantime, there are community groups helping to fund certain arts projects in the district.