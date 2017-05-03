NY Cheesecake
(To make an 8-inch cheesecake)
- 1 sleeve graham crackers, crushed
- 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 3 container cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 1/3 cup sugar
- 3 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 2 extra large eggs
- 2/3 cup whipping cream
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Spray an 8 inch springform pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- To make the crust:
- In a small bowl mix together the graham cracker crumbs, melted butter and 1/3 cup sugar.
- Press the crumb mixture into the bottom of the pan and bake for 10-12 minutes.
Filling:
- Using a stand mixer with the paddle attachment beat together 1/3 cup of sugar, 1 container of cream cheese and the cornstarch for 3 minutes.
- Add in the remaining cream cheese and sugar.
- Continue to beat for 3 minutes. Add in the vanilla and eggs till combined.
- Slowly pour in the whipping cream and continue to mix for 1 minute.
- Remove from the stand mixer and pour the filling into the hot crust.
- Place a large piece of foil on the counter and set your springform pan in the middle.
- Fold up the foil sides around the edges of the spring form pan.
- Now set the springform pan lined in foil into a large baking pan with sides.
- Pour hot water into the baking pan to make a water bath. Be careful not to get water into the foil barrier.
- Bake for 1 hour or until the cake does not jiggle.
- Cool the cheesecake in the springform pan but set it on a wire baking sheet.
- Once cool, cover the springform pan with plastic and place in the refrigerator to set till overnight!
- Serve with your favorite fruit or chocolate sauce!