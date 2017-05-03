NY Cheesecake - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

(To make an 8-inch cheesecake)

  • 1 sleeve graham crackers, crushed
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 3 container cream cheese, room temperature
  • 1 1/3 cup sugar
  • 3 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla
  • 2 extra large eggs
  • 2/3 cup whipping cream
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Spray an 8 inch springform pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  3. To make the crust:
  4. In a small bowl mix together the graham cracker crumbs, melted butter and 1/3 cup sugar.
  5. Press the crumb mixture into the bottom of the pan and bake for 10-12 minutes.

Filling:

  1. Using a stand mixer with the paddle attachment beat together 1/3 cup of sugar, 1 container of cream cheese and the cornstarch for 3 minutes.
  2. Add in the remaining cream cheese and sugar.
  3. Continue to beat for 3 minutes. Add in the vanilla and eggs till combined.
  4. Slowly pour in the whipping cream and continue to mix for 1 minute.
  5. Remove from the stand mixer and pour the filling into the hot crust.
  6. Place a large piece of foil on the counter and set your springform pan in the middle.
  7. Fold up the foil sides around the edges of the spring form pan.
  8. Now set the springform pan lined in foil into a large baking pan with sides.
  9. Pour hot water into the baking pan to make a water bath. Be careful not to get water into the foil barrier.
  10. Bake for 1 hour or until the cake does not jiggle.
  11. Cool the cheesecake in the springform pan but set it on a wire baking sheet.
  12. Once cool, cover the springform pan with plastic and place in the refrigerator to set till overnight!
  13. Serve with your favorite fruit or chocolate sauce!

