Dodgers Topped By Sky Sox In Extras

The Colorado Springs Sky Sox scored two runs in the top of the 14th inning to break a tie and take an 8-6 win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Sky Sox carried a 6-5 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning when Dodgers catcher Bobby Wilson drilled a home run into the Dodgers’ bullpen in left-center field to knot the game, 6-6, and force extra innings. The home run was Wilson’s second of the night and his fourth extra-base hit of the game.

The game remained tied until the top of the 14th inning when Ivan De Jesus hit a RBI triple into the right-field corner to put the Sky Sox ahead, 7-6. Sky Sox pitcher Stephen Kohlscheen later hit a RBI single up the middle to extend Colorado Springs to an 8-6 advantage.

The Dodgers (12-12) put two runners on base in the bottom of the inning, but were unable to convert in the series opener between the teams as they dropped their third straight game overall.

Wilson went 4-for-6 on the night with two doubles, two homers, two RBI and three runs scored, marking the first game with four extra-base hits for an Oklahoma City player since Preston Tucker July 13, 2014 at Iowa.

Alex Verdugo also collected four hits in the game, along with a RBI and scored two runs in the second straight extra-inning game for the Dodgers.

He helped Oklahoma City take the game’s first lead, hitting a two-out single in the first inning, then scoring on a RBI triple into right field by Brett Eibner that put the Dodgers ahead, 1-0.

Wilson extended Oklahoma City’s lead in the second inning with a home run out to left field that landed on the Budweiser Deck and put the Dodgers ahead, 2-0. The home run was Wilson’s third of the season and came in front of a crowd of 3,613.

The Sky Sox (14-7) scored three runs in the fourth inning. They collected three straight hits to open the inning, including a two-run double by Brett Phillips to make the score, 2-2.

Later in the inning, a sacrifice fly by Nate Orf then brought home Phillips to put Colorado Springs ahead, 3-2.

In the fifth inning, Phillips connected on a two-out RBI double to deep left field to bring home another run for Colorado Springs and put the Sky Sox in front, 4-2.

The Dodgers had a chance to cut into Colorado Springs’ lead in the bottom of the inning. Wilson led off and hit a double to the deepest part of the ballpark in center field. He advanced to third base on a groundout by pinch hitter Max Muncy. Willie Calhoun came up to bat next and hit the ball toward first baseman Garrett Cooper, who threw to catcher Tyler Heineman and tagged out Wilson at home plate and keep the Sky Sox in the lead.

The Dodgers collected a run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Trayce Thompson lined a RBI single into center field in the sixth inning to cut Colorado Springs’ lead to 4-3.

The Sky Sox answered in the top of the seventh inning. Colorado Springs loaded the bases with none out on two walks and a Dodgers’ fielding error. A sacrifice fly by Garrett Cooper pushed the Sky Sox to a 5-3 lead and a wild pitch by Dodgers pitcher Patrick Schuster allowed another Colorado Springs run to score for a 6-3 advantage.

Oklahoma City cut into the Colorado Springs’ lead in the bottom of the frame. Wilson collected his third extra-base hit of the night, hitting a one-out double into center field and O’Koyea Dickson followed with a RBI single to cut Colorado Springs’ lead to two runs. Charlie Culberson later hit a two-out single to put runners at first and third base for Verdugo who followed with a RBI single to bring home Dickson and cut Colorado Springs’ lead to 6-5.

Wilson belted a home run into the Dodgers’ bullpen in left-center field to knot the game, 6-6, in the bottom of the ninth inning.

In the bottom of the 11th inning, Oklahoma City’s Calhoun singled with two outs and advanced to third base when pitcher Madison Younginer connected on a bloop single into shallow center field. Verdugo popped out to end the inning and send the game to the 12th inning.

A RBI triple by De Jesus into the right-field corner in the top of the 14th inning broke the tie and put the Sky Sox ahead, 7-6. Kohlscheen followed with a RBI single up the middle to extend Colorado Springs to an 8-6 advantage.

The Dodgers hit back-to-back two-out singles in the bottom of the 14th inning to put two runners on base for Thompson who grounded out to end the game.

Tuesday’s game was the longest in terms of innings for Oklahoma City since Aug. 6, 2016 when they lost to the Round Rock Express, 5-4, in 15 innings.

Pitcher Kohlscheen (1-0) was credited with the win for the Sky Sox and Michael Blazek got the save. Oklahoma City pitcher Steve Geltz (1-2) pitched the 14th inning and was charged with the loss.

