NW OKC Chase Ends With Power Pole Snapped In Half - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NW OKC Chase Ends With Power Pole Snapped In Half

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An overnight high speed chase ended near NW 2nd and Villa with downed power lines and two people in custody.

The driver, Christopher Gillispie, 41, was arrested on a charge of endangering the public while eluding police.

The chase reached speeds of up to 80 mph when the suspect did not pull over for a routine traffic stop near NW 12th and Ellison. During the pursuit, officers say a female passenger bailed from the suspect car. Soon after, the chase ended when the car crashed into a telephone pole, snapping it in half.

The male driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police caught up with the female passenger but released her from custody. Officers say they aren't sure why the driver chose to flee.

No homes lost any power.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.