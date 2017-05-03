NW OKC Chase Ends With Power Pole Snapped In Half

An overnight high speed chase ended near NW 2nd and Villa with downed power lines and two people in custody.

The driver, Christopher Gillispie, 41, was arrested on a charge of endangering the public while eluding police.

The chase reached speeds of up to 80 mph when the suspect did not pull over for a routine traffic stop near NW 12th and Ellison. During the pursuit, officers say a female passenger bailed from the suspect car. Soon after, the chase ended when the car crashed into a telephone pole, snapping it in half.

The male driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police caught up with the female passenger but released her from custody. Officers say they aren't sure why the driver chose to flee.

No homes lost any power.