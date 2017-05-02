My 2 Cents: Congress Warns Airlines To Shape Up

I'm not what you'd call a a frequent flyer, but I do fly several times a year, and from my experiences, this mania about the mistreatment of passengers by the airlines and flight crews is way overblown.

The guy who resisted officers and screamed like a crazy man as he was dragged from a United flight to make room for an airline employee, was within his rights to demand an explanation, but not to endanger fellow passengers by clinging to their seats.

Then, we had an American flight crew ready to square off with a passenger who was standing up for a crying mother, both caught on cell phone video flooded social media.

And suddenly it's as if all the airlines have been abusing their customers who have no choice but to fly with them.

And to add to the absurdity of it all Congress held a hearing today warning the airlines to shape up.

One Congressman acknowledged the irony telling United Airline's CEO you know you're having a bad day when Congress lectures you on customer service.

Sure I've run into the occasional surly airline employee, but that's no different than any other industry.

Just remember, as they say, you have a choice when you fly, and our money speaks louder than Congress.

--

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.