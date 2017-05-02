Storm Chances Higher Tuesday Evening In NW OK

Storms will likely develop Tuesday evening in the Texas panhandle and move east into Oklahoma later Tuesday evening and night. Storm chances look higher in northwest and northern Oklahoma.
There is a slight chance that any of these storms make it into the metro. There is also a low threat that these storms become severe with quarter size hail and wind to 70. Temperatures drop to the low 50s overnight.
We stay cloudy Wednesday with a slight chance of lingering showers in the afternoon. There will be a gusty north wind with highs only in the low 60s!
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.