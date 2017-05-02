10-year-old Dies From Injuries Suffered In 2007 Drive-by Shootin - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

10-year-old Dies From Injuries Suffered In 2007 Drive-by Shooting

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 10-year-old girl has died after complications from injuries she suffered in a 2007 drive-by shooting.

Isjanna McKay James was 8-months-old on Feb. 26, 2007 when she was lying in a bed inside a home near Northeast 16th St. and Coltrane Rd. and was shot in a drive-by shooting. None of the three other people in the home were injured. James was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

She was later admitted to a local long-term care facility where she remained for nearly a decade. On Saturday, James passed away at her grandmother's home. The medical examiner has ruled James' death a homicide because it was the result of the injuries she sustained in the 2007 shooting. 

The shooting has been under investigation since 2007, but no arrested have been made. Homicide investigators have begun a review of the case, but are asking for assistance in order to solve the case. 

Anyone with any information regarding this case should call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.

