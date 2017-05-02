Storm Debris Pickup Underway In OKC; Free Landfill Day Saturday

Residents with downed trees or tree limbs from Saturday’s thunderstorm can stack them in 10-foot sections for curbside pickup, or take advantage of free landfill day on Saturday.

The limbs will be picked up through May 30 as part of the regularly scheduled monthly bulk waste pickup for City of Oklahoma City residential utility customers in the area affected by the storm.

Based on damage assessments, the affected storm area is bordered by MacArthur Boulevard on the west, Bryant Avenue on the east, NW/NE 50th Street on the north and Reno Avenue on the south, with an extension south to SE/SW 59th Street between Meridian and Western avenues. Click here for a map.

How it works

Oklahoma City residents with downed trees or limbs should:

Stack them curbside.

Cut trunks and limbs in sections of 10 feet or less.

Keep the tree debris separate from other bulk waste.

Set the tree debris out any time before your regularly scheduled bulk waste collection pickup date in May.

Keep the debris away from mailboxes, poles, gas lines, water meters, trees and other obstructions.

For residents in the affected area who dispose of storm-related tree debris following those guidelines, there will be no additional charge on their regular utility bill.

Enter your address on data.okc.gov to find your regularly scheduled bulk waste collection date.

Normal bulk waste disposal rules apply for other bulk waste in the affected area, including set-out date and volume limits. Mixing storm-related tree debris with other bulk waste on the curb could result in additional volume costs or early set-out violations.

Learn more about regular bulk waste collection on okc.gov’s trash and bulk waste page.

Businesses are not eligible for the storm debris collection.

Free landfill day is Saturday

Trees and limbs downed by the storm are also eligible for drop-off as part of the previously scheduled free landfill day Saturday at participating City landfills.

Residential customers can drop off one load per household using a vehicle up to the size of a 1-ton pickup truck, plus one trailer up to 16 feet long. No commercial waste haulers.

Bring a current, original City of Oklahoma City utility bill or a printout of an e-bill to prove residency.

No appliances containing Freon or other refrigerants, household hazardous waste, tires, oils, car batteries, propane tanks, pool chemicals or electronic waste.

Participating landfills are:

East Oak Landfill – 3201 Mosley Rd. (south side of NE 36th Street east of Sooner Road)

Oklahoma City Landfill – 7001 S Bryant Ave.

Oklahoma Landfill – 7600 SW 15th Street

Northeast Landfill – 2601 N Midwest Blvd. in Spencer (construction and demolition materials only)

For more information, call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833.