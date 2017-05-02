OK Congressmen Ready To Back New Healthcare Plan Despite Lack Of Detail

Health care reform is now back on the table in nation's capitol. While details of the new GOP plan have not been released, some Oklahoma congressmen have already said they will back it.

There are still plenty of unknown details as to what exactly will be in the GOP Health Care Plan 2.0 but at least two Oklahoma congressmen stand behind the plan.

We reached out to all five Oklahoma congressmen and heard back from four. Reps. Tom Cole and Jim Bridenstine told News 9 they will vote in favor of the plan. Rep. Steve Russell said he is “likely” to back it but would like to see the details first. Rep. Frank Lucas said he wants to wait and see the plan before forming an opinion.

We did hear not back from Rep. Markwayne Mullin but he was in favor of the previous bill.

President Donald Trump told CBS News pre-existing conditions will be covered in the new plan but also said this new bill is “much different” than the last one.

Several groups that opposed the previous proposal have not made any determinations on the new plan yet. The American Medical Association and the American Hospital Association did not support the last plan.

You can read the full McArthur Amendment that was introduced last Wednesday.