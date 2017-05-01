Dodgers Set To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With Viva Los OKC Dodgers Night

The Oklahoma City Dodgers return home Tuesday to open a four-game series against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, culminating in Viva Los OKC Dodgers Night Friday.

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the Dodgers will host Viva Los OKC Dodgers Night when they play the Sky Sox at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Pregame festivities will take place on the Johnny Bench Plaza, including a DJ and performances by folkloric dancers. In-game entertainment will feature a Cinco de Mayo flair and fireworks will follow the game, presented by Supermercados Morelos.

Prior to Friday, the Dodgers also host the Sky Sox at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights, as well as at 11:05 a.m. Thursday on a Field Trip Day.

Thursday’s game will feature the Oklahoma City Zoo’s Zoomobile, animal ambassadors, an “Ask A Dodger” quiz with fun zoo facts and a videoboard feature of mascots Brooklyn and Brix visiting the zoo with a special guest. The game’s morning start gives students the chance to enjoy one last field trip before the school year ends. An OKC Dodgers game ticket, baseball hat and sack lunch cost $13 per person.

Thursday’s day game also falls on a $2 Thursday, featuring $2 soda (21 ounces), bottled water (20 ounces) and beer (16 ounces) from a line of Pepsi and Budweiser products.

For tickets or additional information, please call (405) 218-1000, go online to okcdodgers.com or visit the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive.

Season ticket packages and group outings are also still available for the OKC Dodgers’ 2017 season. Call (405) 218-1000 to speak to a ticket representative.

