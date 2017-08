The Chickasha Police Department is asking for help identifying three persons of interest in an auto burglary.

Numerous personal items, cash, and checks were stolen from several vehicles in the Walmart parking lot at 2001 West Iowa Ave. between 10 and 10:40 a.m. on April 26.

Anyone who can identify the three people, captured on surveillance images, is asked to call the Chickasha Police Department Detective Division at (405) 222-6050.