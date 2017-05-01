ODOT Continues Off Broadway Construction Today At I-235 & I-44

The ramp from eastbound I-44 to southbound I-235 will close today for construction.

The ramp is expected to be closed through June as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation widens I-235 just south of the junction.

OKC: Expect delays, find alt. route when EB I-44 off-ramp (mm 127A) to SB I-235 closes at 6 am Monday thru mid-June for #OffBroadway work. — OKDOT (@OKDOT) April 30, 2017

Drivers will need to find another route.