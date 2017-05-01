Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 30, 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 30, 2017

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Blitz, the guys wrap up the Thunder's season, talk the NFL Draft and Joe Mixon, OSU's bid for the Big XII women's tennis title, and college basketball news.

- Grading the Thunder's season.

- Steve McGehee joins the Blitz to ask some questions about the Thunder's offseason.

- Cincinnati Bengals beat writer Richard Skinner joins the Blitz via satellite to talk with Dean Blevins about Joe Mixon.

- OSU comes up just short against Texas Tech in the Big XII women's tennis championships.

- Former Oklahoma State point guard Jawun Evans has been invited to the 2017 NBA Draft Combine, according to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

- ORU hires Paul Mills to lead its men's basketball program.

- Play The Percentages

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.