Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 30, 2017

This week on the Blitz, the guys wrap up the Thunder's season, talk the NFL Draft and Joe Mixon, OSU's bid for the Big XII women's tennis title, and college basketball news.

- Grading the Thunder's season.

- Steve McGehee joins the Blitz to ask some questions about the Thunder's offseason.

- Cincinnati Bengals beat writer Richard Skinner joins the Blitz via satellite to talk with Dean Blevins about Joe Mixon.

- OSU comes up just short against Texas Tech in the Big XII women's tennis championships.

- Former Oklahoma State point guard Jawun Evans has been invited to the 2017 NBA Draft Combine, according to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

- ORU hires Paul Mills to lead its men's basketball program.

- Play The Percentages